Avast to shut controversial data analytics division affecting hundreds of jobs

Cybersecurity business Avast said today it would shut down its controversial Jumpshot business after media reports accused it of selling data on its users to clients.

Avast said it would terminate the provision of data to Jumpshot “with immediate effect”.

“Jumpshot may not use any existing data provided by Avast and no further data will be provided by Avast,” the company said.

The company said that while it believed it had not breached privacy regulations, it was closing the division to “mitigate any perceived conflict of interest with our core security mission that might exist with our users”.

Read more: Shares in cyber firm Avast drop on data sale scandal

In a blogpost, chief executive Ondrej Vlcek said: “While the decision we have made will regrettably impact hundreds of loyal Jumpshot employees and dozens of its customers, it is absolutely the right thing to do.”

Avast shares were down nearly six per cent today at 428p.

Shares closed last week at 551p, before tumbling this week after reports that the company was selling data on its users’ internet browsing habits to its clients.

Jumpshot was started in 2015, “during a period where it was becoming increasingly apparent that cybersecurity was going to be a big data game,” Vlcek said.

Read more: Avast boosts cyber security sales to $218m

Vlcek said the decision to close the business had been taken because “people have become increasingly sensitive to data privacy matters”.

Avast said today that its results for the year to 31 December were likely to be in line with expectations.

Looking forward the company said adjusted earnings would be broadly flat in 2020 but predicted “healthy growth” in revenue.

Avast said it expected to boo a one-time exceptional cash cost of in the range of $15m-$25m (£11.5m – £19.2m) in the current financial year to cover closure costs, asset write-down and employee restructuring.