Autumn Budget: R&D and AI push faces delivery questions

Photo By David Zorrakino/Europa Press via Getty Images

Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget set out one of the largest public investments in UK research and innovation in decades, with billions earmarked for R&D, AI, and the industrial strategy.

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) will receive £38.6bn, including £9bn for government priority sectors such as AI, quantum computing, and engineering biology.

Meanwhile, £7bn is set to be specifically allocated to innovative companies to scale and remain in the UK.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “Scientific research and development are fundamental to building a better Britain. There is no route to stronger growth or global competitiveness without science, technology, and innovation leading front and centre.”

Alongside this, the chancellor confirmed £300m for NHS technology to improve staff productivity and patient care, as well as 250 new neighbourhood health centres.

Reeves added in her announcement: “We are turbocharging NHS productivity with cutting-edge technology, freeing clinicians to focus on care and speeding up treatment for patients.”

Ambition vs practicality

While the Budget signals a clear commitment to AI and industrial strategy sectors, sceptics highlight the challenge of turning public investment into measurable economic impact.

Alessandro Maiano, co-founder of deeptech fund Wilbe, warned: “Taxpayers fund the riskiest stages of discovery, yet returns often accrue elsewhere.”

“Without stronger incentives for private funders, the UK risks underwriting innovation without sharing in its rewards”.

Similarly, Jonny Williams of Red Hat cautioned that investing in R&D is only one part of the puzzle.

The UK, he said, must also ensure talent pipelines, open standards, and adoption frameworks are in place to translate innovation into productivity gains.

The government’s push to attract global researchers through the £54m will broadly be welcomed, but the public sector needs to act as a confident first customer for startups.

Delivery risks and economic uncertainty

The Autumn Budget also extends ‘DRIVE35’, the £4b automotive R&D programme, and introduces targeted funding for high-growth sectors across the UK, from semiconductors to creative content.

While these measures could bolster the Northern Growth Corridor and Oxford-Cambridge Arc, previous industrial strategy interventions often struggled to convert funding into sustained jobs or productivity gains.

Ben Bilsland, partner at RSM UK, said: “UK tech is heavily reliant on R&D incentives.”

“Any changes or delays in reliefs, combined with talent shortages and a high tax burden, could undermine the very innovation the government aims to promote.”

The government’s assumption that AI and other frontier technologies will deliver productivity gains also carries its own uncertainties.

The International Monetary Fund estimates AI breakthroughs could boost productivity by 1.5 percentage points annually, but realising this depends on adoption, regulation, and workforce upskilling.

UKRI CEO Professor Sir Ian Chapman said: “Our mission is clear: advance knowledge, improve lives, and drive growth.”

Yet industry voices stress that ambition must be matched with a clear delivery mechanism and regulatory clarity to scale innovation domestically.

Ultimately, the Budget sets a bold vision for the UK as a global science and tech hub, but balancing taxpayer-funded risk, economic returns, and realistic adoption timelines will determine whether today’s announcements translate into lasting growth.