Australians returning from floods confronted by deadly snakes and spiders in their sofas and beds

The 10ft python that was found in a bed in Brisbane

Tens of Australians were confronted by deadly and poisonous snakes and spiders after returning home from what is considered one of Australia’s worst flood disaster ever.

As the water is subsiding, pythons, venomous red-bellied snakes and eastern browns are reportedly hiding indoors, many in people’s sofas and beds. The eastern brown is considered one of the most lethal snakes in the world.

Snake catchers have been called out to collect and remove dozens of snakes.

Glenn Lawrence is one of them, she was urged to remove an eastern brown from a school classroom in Brisbane, while another snake was spotted by an alarmed family member in the same city.

Lawrence told The Times today:“It was up on the veranda behind an esky [portable food cooler] and looking very comfortable. I get one every day.”