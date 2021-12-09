Australia heap more pain on England in first Ashes Test

Travis Head rattled off an 85-ball century as Australia turned the screw on England in the first Ashes Test

England’s chances of salvaging anything from the first Ashes Test receded further as Travis Head’s quick century helped Australia build a 196-run lead on day two in Brisbane.

Head hit the third quickest ton in Ashes history, off just 85 balls, while David Warner made 94 and Marnus Labuschagne 74 as the hosts reached 343-7.

England, who were bowled out for 147 on day one, raised hopes of a fightback when Ollie Robinson (3-48) took successive wickets to reduce Australia to 195-5.

But Head extinguished that notion with an aggressive innings that punished a weary attack and took him to 112 not out at stumps.

“They bowled well and they were relentless – they hit that back of the length target all day,” said Warner, who was bowled by a Ben Stokes no-ball and dropped by Rory Burns. “What an entertaining innings from Travis Head though – it was great to watch.”

Robinson was one of few positive aspects of England’s performance at the Gabba, where they have not won in 35 years.

“It came out well today. I was consistent and had a lot of plays and misses,” he said. “I sort of felt like I was going to get Warner out every over. He left well at times but there were times when I thought he was going to nick it.”

Once Australia finish batting, England face an uphill task to make them do so again. Play resumes with day three at midnight on Thursday UK time.