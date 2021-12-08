Australia captain Cummins hails ideal start to Ashes after England collapse

Cummins took five wickets as England were bowled out on day one of the first Ashes Test

Australia captain Pat Cummins hailed a perfect start to their Ashes defence after they dismissed England for 147 on day one of the first Test in Brisbane.

England opener Rory Burns was bowled first ball by Mitchell Starc, while Cummins marked his debut as skipper with figures of 5-38.

“It’s all gone to plan so far today,” said Cummins. “I’m proud of all the guys. We stayed really composed.”

England won the toss and decided to bat first on an unusually green wicket at the Gabba – but the call backfired.

Starc added: “I was probably going to have a bat, but I wasn’t upset to lose the toss. It was 50-50.”

England captain Joe Root also fell for nought as the tourists quickly slumped to 11-3.

The returning Ben Stokes managed just five runs but Jos Buttler and Ollie Pope saved some face with 39 and 35 respectively.

“It wasn’t the end result we wanted but we won’t get too down about it now because both sides have to bat and it is a long series,” said Pope.

“It was a disappointing start and the pitch did offer a fair bit. We’ll come back fighting hard tomorrow.”