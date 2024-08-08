Coke arrest at Paris 2024 Olympic Games forces apology from athlete

Olympic Games hockey player Tom Craig, from Australia, was forced to apologise after being released from custody following an arrest for allegedly buying cocaine in Paris.

He was released with a warning and did not get a conviction and has already been removed from the athlete village at the Olympic Games after Australia’s exit from the hockey competition.

“I’d firstly like to apologise for what has occurred in the last 24 hours. I made a terrible mistake. I take full responsibility for my actions,” Craig said in Paris.

“My actions are my own and in no way reflect the values of my family, my team-mates, my friends, my sport, and the Australian Olympic team. I’ve embarrassed you all. I’m truly sorry.”

The Parisian prosecutor’s office said an individual was arrested on Tuesday for buying cocaine.

Arrested in Paris

Australia’s chef de mission Anna Meares said: “He is a good person who made a bad decision. But there are consequences for decisions like this.

“He has apologised, shown remorse, he has owned up to his mistake, and we will support him if he needs help.”

The Australia cycling legend added that she was “glad” he was released and that he had already moved out of the Olympic Village. He will lose his Olympic Games privileges.

The prosecutor’s office said: “Police officers who witnessed a cocaine transaction at the foot of a building in the 9th arrondissement (of Paris), on the night of August 6th to 7th, apprehended the seller, born in December 2006, and the buyer, born in September 1995 in Australia and who is said to be a member of the Australian field hockey team.

“Given the quantities of drugs seized from the seller, the investigation has been entrusted to the anti-narcotics police.”

Both the Australia Men’s and Australia Women’s hockey teams were eliminated in the quarter-finals of their respective competitions.

The men’s gold medal match, between Germany and the Netherlands, takes place tonight with the women’s final, between the Netherlands and China, getting underway tomorrow at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.