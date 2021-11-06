At least eight people killed at Travis Scott concert

At least eight people have been killed and several others injured in a crush during a Travis Scott concert at Astroworld Festival on Friday in Houston.

The crowd surged closer to the stage while Scott was performing on opening night.

The fire department transported 17 people to hospital, with 11 of them in cardiac arrest, said Houston fire chief Samuel Peña.

He said that at around 9pm the crowd began to push toward the front of the stage, causing panic and injuries.

The situation escalated until 9:38 p.m. when a “mass casualty incident” was triggered.

It was not yet clear what caused the disaster.

There were also people treated at NRG Park, where the festival was being held, with a field hospital set up.

Mr Pena said that while medical units were on the scene, checking around 300 people throughout the day, they became “quickly overwhelmed” during the incident.

A crowd of 50,000 people showed up for the two-day event, but the second day has now been cancelled.

