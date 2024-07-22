Aston Villa confirm £50m deal with Everton for Amadou Onana

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana yesterday in a deal worth £50m.

The 22-year-old heads to the Champions League side from Everton having played every minute of Belgium’s Euro 2024 campaign, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 by France.

It comes after the club sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.35m last month.

The club said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.

“A deep-lying midfielder adept at breaking up play and winning back possession, Onana links up with Villa having recently represented Belgium at Uefa Euro 2024.

“Welcome, Amadou.”

Elsewhere in the transfer window, Saudi Arabia’s domestic league is circling for a number of Premier League players.

There has been talk of Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby joining Al-Ittihad while the Saudi Pro League could also make moves for Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper Ederson.

Mohamed Salah remains linked with the Middle East.

Aston Villa summer signings so far

NameAgePositionJoined FromDeal Value
Amadou
Onana		22Defensive
Midfield		Everton€59.35m
Ian
Maatsen		22Left-BackChelsea€44.50m
Cameron
Archer		22Centre-ForwardSheffield
United		€16.65m
Jaden
Philogene		22Left
Winger		Hull City€16.00m
Samuel
Iling-Junior		20Left
Winger		Juventus€14.00m
Lewis
Dobbin		21Left
Winger		Everton€11.80m
Enzo
Barrenech		23Defensive
Midfield		Juventus€8.00m
Ross
Barkley		30Central
Midfield		Luton€5.90m
Onana may form a key part of Aston Villa’s side as they look to battle both domestically and on the continent.

