Aston Villa confirm £50m deal with Everton for Amadou Onana

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana yesterday in a deal worth £50m.

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana yesterday in a deal worth £50m.

The 22-year-old heads to the Champions League side from Everton having played every minute of Belgium’s Euro 2024 campaign, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 by France.

It comes after the club sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.35m last month.

The club said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.

“A deep-lying midfielder adept at breaking up play and winning back possession, Onana links up with Villa having recently represented Belgium at Uefa Euro 2024.

“Welcome, Amadou.”

Elsewhere in the transfer window, Saudi Arabia’s domestic league is circling for a number of Premier League players.

There has been talk of Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby joining Al-Ittihad while the Saudi Pro League could also make moves for Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper Ederson.

Mohamed Salah remains linked with the Middle East.

Aston Villa summer signings so far

Name Age Position Joined From Deal Value Amadou

Onana 22 Defensive

Midfield Everton €59.35m Ian

Maatsen 22 Left-Back Chelsea €44.50m Cameron

Archer 22 Centre-Forward Sheffield

United €16.65m Jaden

Philogene 22 Left

Winger Hull City €16.00m Samuel

Iling-Junior 20 Left

Winger Juventus €14.00m Lewis

Dobbin 21 Left

Winger Everton €11.80m Enzo

Barrenech 23 Defensive

Midfield Juventus €8.00m Ross

Barkley 30 Central

Midfield Luton €5.90m Aston Villa signings so far

Onana may form a key part of Aston Villa’s side as they look to battle both domestically and on the continent.