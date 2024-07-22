Aston Villa confirm £50m deal with Everton for Amadou Onana
Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Belgium international midfielder Amadou Onana yesterday in a deal worth £50m.
The 22-year-old heads to the Champions League side from Everton having played every minute of Belgium’s Euro 2024 campaign, where they were knocked out in the round of 16 by France.
It comes after the club sold Douglas Luiz to Juventus for £42.35m last month.
The club said: “Aston Villa is delighted to announce the signing of Amadou Onana from Everton.
“A deep-lying midfielder adept at breaking up play and winning back possession, Onana links up with Villa having recently represented Belgium at Uefa Euro 2024.
“Welcome, Amadou.”
Elsewhere in the transfer window, Saudi Arabia’s domestic league is circling for a number of Premier League players.
There has been talk of Aston Villa forward Moussa Diaby joining Al-Ittihad while the Saudi Pro League could also make moves for Manchester City duo Kevin de Bruyne and goalkeeper Ederson.
Mohamed Salah remains linked with the Middle East.
Aston Villa summer signings so far
|Name
|Age
|Position
|Joined From
|Deal Value
|Amadou
Onana
|22
|Defensive
Midfield
|Everton
|€59.35m
|Ian
Maatsen
|22
|Left-Back
|Chelsea
|€44.50m
|Cameron
Archer
|22
|Centre-Forward
|Sheffield
United
|€16.65m
|Jaden
Philogene
|22
|Left
Winger
|Hull City
|€16.00m
|Samuel
Iling-Junior
|20
|Left
Winger
|Juventus
|€14.00m
|Lewis
Dobbin
|21
|Left
Winger
|Everton
|€11.80m
|Enzo
Barrenech
|23
|Defensive
Midfield
|Juventus
|€8.00m
|Ross
Barkley
|30
|Central
Midfield
|Luton
|€5.90m
Onana may form a key part of Aston Villa’s side as they look to battle both domestically and on the continent.