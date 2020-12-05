Aston Martin Zagato Twins are the supercars sold as a pair

The Aston Martin V12 Zagato Heritage Twins have been revealed for the first time. The Coupe and Speedster – which come as a pair – are Zagato’s 100th birthday present to itself. Well, it beats a letter from the Queen.

Based on the previous V12 Vantage, the cars are fully clothed in carbon fibre, with trademark Zagato touches such as a bulbous front grille and afterburner-style tail lights.

The Speedster looks particularly dramatic, thanks to a longer windscreen, slash-cut side glass and ‘humped’ rear deck.

(R-Reforged)

Unpainted and lacquered ‘visual carbon’ is an option for the body panels, and can be tinted to the colour of your choice, a process that takes 400 hours.

The Twins ride 10mm lower on 19-inch centre-lock wheels from Formula One supplier APP Tech, along with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres.

Aero additions include a jutting front splitter and pop-up active rear spoiler, claimed to ‘significantly improve balance and poise’.

Aston Martin’s 5.9-litre V12 has tuned to approximately 600hp – 80hp more than standard and 25hp up on the later V12 Vantage S.

No performance figures are quoted yet, but expect 0-62mph in around 3.5 seconds and a top speed beyond 200mph.

Most V12 Vantages were fitted with a ‘Sportshift’ automated manual gearbox. However, a seven-speed dog-leg manual was available towards the end of production – and is likely to be an option here.

Inside, the cars are trimmed in rich Bridge of Weir leather, with an ‘almost infinite’ range of trims and textures.

Detail touches range from colour-matching the horn button on the steering wheel to reshaping the boot carpet.

Only 19 pairs of Zagato Twins will be made, and you can opt for matching cars or two completely different specifications. The only limit is your imagination… and your bank balance.

Established in 1919, Zagato is an Italian coachbuilder and styling house. It has a long history with Aston Martin, starting in the 1950s and including cars such as the radical V8 Zagato of 1986 (Rowan Atkinson famously owned one).

The V12 Zagato Heritage Twins are built by R-Reforged in Warwick, a Swiss company that also makes the Aston Martin Callum Vanquish 25.

We recently sampled the one-of-25 Callum Vanquish, saying: ‘The V12 sounds spectacular, its malevolent snarl building to a decadent wail. Where the original Vanquish played heavy metal, this one adds a layer of classic soul’. You can read our full first drive here.

Meanwhile, if you’re in Switzerland, the Zagato Twins are on display at Aston Martin’s St. Gallen dealership until the new year. We’re hoping to drive them later in 2021.