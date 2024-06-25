Aston Martin Valiant V12 is Fernando Alonso’s side project

Aston Martin has released the first images of its new limited-edition supercar, created by the company’s in-house Q division. The Aston Martin Valiant is based on a personal commission for the marque’s F1 driver, Fernando Alonso. The Spanish star requested a more hardcore version of the 2023 Aston Martin Valour, with less weight and the ability to be driven hard on-track.

Alonso will demonstrate the 745hp, V12-engined Valiant at this summer’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Pinnacle of performance

The V12 Aston Martin Valiant

A press release describes the Aston Martin Valiant as the ‘pinnacle of ferocious front-engined Aston Martin limited edition specials’. Its twin-turbocharged 5.2-litre V12 is mated to a six-speed manual gearbox.

Multimatic Adaptive Spool Valve (ASV) dampers, as seen on the Ford Mustang GTD, are fitted to the Valiant. With unlimited tuning potential, owners will be able to perfect their setup for specific race circuits.

Carbon ceramic brakes are included, while the distinctive 21-inch alloy wheels are made from magnesium. This has allowed Aston Martin to reduce unsprung mass by 14kg.

A new 3D-printed rear subframe also removes 3kg in weight, with a magnesium torque tube saving a further 8.6kg. A motorsport-spec lithium-ion battery is 11.5kg lighter than the item used in the Valour.

More visual aggression

The V12 Aston Martin Valiant

Aston Martin’s design team has taken the Valour and ramped up its visual aggression. New parts include a deep front splitter, full-width carbon fibre grille and carbon aero discs for the 21-inch wheels.

The discs are inspired by the 1980 RHAM/1 ‘Muncher’ Le Mans racer, and are mounted directly to the magnesium rims. Reducing turbulence and drag, they also help channel air to cool the brakes.

At the back, a new spoiler sits above the Kamm tail, designed to balance the downforce created by the splitter. The one-piece rear clamshell has an opening panel to provide access to luggage space.

Completing the Valiant’s makeover is a functional rear diffuser, shaped by computational fluid dynamics (CFD). Along with reducing lift, it also serves to highlight the quad-exit titanium exhaust system.

Inside the Aston Martin Valiant

The V12 Aston Martin Valiant

Although designed with track use in mind, the Valiant will be fully homologated for the road. That won’t mean a traditionally luxurious interior, however.

Instead, the Aston Martin Valiant has a stark, race-bred feel, with satin-finish carbon fibre throughout its two-seat cabin. A cutout in the transmission tunnel allows occupants to see the workings of the six-speed manual gearbox.

Lightweight Recaro Podium bucket seats are fitted, with strategic padding to maximise ventilation. Four-point harnesses can be mounted to the standard built-in roll cage, while fabric interior door pulls save a few grams on either side

Aston Martin Valiant: ‘Born to drive at the limit’

The V12 Aston Martin Valiant

Talking about the project, Fernando Alonso said: “Valour was a spectacular celebration of Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary, and stirred me to create a more extreme, race car-inspired version that was track-focused, while also delivering a thrilling drive on-road.

“Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit and I have enjoyed working closely with the Q by Aston Martin team on both the design and technical specification. I believe we have created a masterpiece.”

Alonso will drive the Aston Martin Valiant on demonstration runs at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, which takes place between 11 and 14 July.

Want a Valiant for yourself? Perhaps inevitably, all 38 examples have already been sold. The first lucky customers should take ownership in the fourth quarter of 2024.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research