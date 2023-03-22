Asparagus season: How to cook it like a pro

Asparagus season came nine weeks early this year, so now is a great time to get stuck into one of the great British veggies. This simple but delicious recipe from Paul Ainsworth brings out the best in the asparagus and will be a sure-fire hit if you serve it for guests.

Wye Valley Asparagus, Seaweed Béarnaise (Serves 4)

For the Tarragon Reduction

• 1 shallot peeled and thinly sliced.

• 75ml of white wine vinegar

• 5 crushed peppercorns

• 5 crushed coriander seeds

• 3 cloves of garlic

• 5 sticks of tarragon

• 5 sticks of thyme

• 125ml white wine

Read more You have been ordering McDonald’s fries wrong your whole life

Method

• Place all ingredients into a medium sized pan and reduce liquid by half. Leave to cool and infuse. The addition of tarragon is what will make it a Béarnaise sauce rather than a Hollandaise.

For the Seaweed Béarnaise

• 2 rich egg yolks

• 40ml of strained tarragon reduction

• 200g of salted butter or 200g of clarified butter (Ghee)

• Pinch of salt

• Pinch of dried seaweed powder

• Splash of warm water

• Half of a lemon, juiced

Method

• Place a pan of water on the heat, bring to boil then reduce to simmer.

• In a bowl, whisk together reduction and egg yolks. Put the butter into a small pan on a low heat until butter is melted and a temperature of 40 degrees.

• Once the butter is melted remove from the heat and put your bowl of egg yolks and reduction over the simmering pan of water.

• Whisk continuously and you will see your eggs begin to thicken. It’s imperative your heat is turned down at this point or the egg yolks will scramble.

• When your egg yolks reach a nice thick consistency remove the bowl and start gradually adding the melted butter whilst whisking. Its vital to add the butter gradually otherwise it will split. Once all of the butter is whisked in, add a splash of warm water a pinch of salt, a pinch of dried seaweed powder, and lemon juice to taste.

Read more Reddit user’s outrageous pan project sends internet into meltdown

For the asparagus

• Get one bunch of asparagus and snap the bottom off with care to remove the woody stem.

• With a pairing knife, carefully remove the scales going up the stem of the asparagus.

• Fill a medium sized pan with 1ltr of water, add 10g of salt and bring to the boil.

• Once boiling place the asparagus into the water for three minutes until the it is soft and tender, then strain to remove all excess water and serve alongside the Béarnaise.

More pros on how to cook asparagus to perfection

Will Murray and Jack Croft Chef Patrons of Fallow

The best way to cook asparagus is in a frying pan with a lid on and a little oil. If green vegetables touch water, the flavour and nutrients leach out. This doesn’t happen with oil. Add a splash of neutral oil and place the spears in it. Keep the lid on and gently roll the pan back and forth so no colour ends up on the asparagus. Cook for five minutes until tender and drain on kitchen paper before serving.

• fallowrestaurant.com

Will Bowlby, Chef Patron of Kricket

Asparagus are best eaten early in the season when the stems don’t need any preparation or peeling. It’s delicious grilled or roasted in the oven with rock salt, and served with a brown butter garam masala infused hollandaise. It’s equally good boiled and served with butter and salt. It’s a vegetable with such a prominent flavour that doesn’t need too much added to it at all. Keep it simple!

• kricket.co.uk

Ben Tish, Chef Director, Cubitt House

At our Notting Hill pub, The Princess Royal, we do an asparagus fritti, which is a great way of doing something a bit different with your asparagus. Peel the stems down nicely then dip the asparagus in a light tempura batter (sparkling water, a pinch of baking powder, salt and a little flour and you can’t go wrong!) then shallow fry in extra virgin olive oil, for just 30 seconds. The oil gets the batter so light and crisp while the steam cooks the asparagus perfectly. Serve it with a saffron aioli and you’re in for a treat!

• cubitthouse.co.uk

Read more The riddle of the Nursing Assistant: Twitter user solves viral case

Food news

The best Low and No

If you’re trying to cut down on alcohol without cutting down on your social life, then The Down Low Bar might be for you. Located near at Bermonds Locke, Tower Bridge Rd, it’s a showcase for Low and No alcohol booze, serving brands including Templars Choice, The Gentle Wine, Double Dutch and The Root Co. It’s open on Thursday and Friday evenings for the next two weeks, with tickets available from designmynight.com.

King’s Cross Brunch

Double Standard, the ground floor bar and restaurant at The Standard hotel at King’s Cross, is launching a new Sunday Brunch menu. Available every Sunday from 12pm to 4pm, it will serve “British brunch favourites and hearty American classics”. It’s also £27.50 for bottomless prosecco.

A new story

Following the closure of Restaurant Story for a total refurb, chef Tom Sellers will open Story Cellar in Neal’s Yard, Seven Dials. Story Cellar is a “Parisian inspired rotisserie style restaurant” focusing on… rotisserie chicken. As the name suggests, Story Cellar will have a strong wine list, promising to serve “rare and exceptional wines” by the glass. Guests will also be given the option to store their own wine in the walk-in cellar, should that be your thing.

Tequila time

Kendall Jenner this month launched her 818 tequila brand in the UK. There are three expressions available: Blanco (£48), Reposado (£56), and Añejo (£65). Described as “one of the smoothest tequilas on the market”, it can be sipped neat on the rocks.

Nobu on the clock

Nobu Hotel London Shoreditch is launching a new mid-week menu of bento boxes that will be available for £50 per person including a glass of wine. Nobu says the bento boxes will offer a “faster, reasonably priced mid-week dinner option” and will be available from 6-9pm Monday-Wednesday. The boxes will feature portions of Nobu classics including Rock Shrimp Creamy Spicy, Black Cod, and Spicy Vegetable Donburi.

Browns to reopen

Iconic Covent Garden restaurant Browns will reopen next month in time to celebrate its 50th anniversary. The group says the £2m refurbishment will “transform” the interior of the Grade II listed building, including “with art deco styling, luxurious furnishings and opulent finishes”.