Asda ramps up partnerships strategy with Accessorize and Decathlon trials

High street chains Accessorize and Decathlon have launched trials with Asda to sell products in supermarket stores, as retailers seek to adapt to new consumer shopping trends that have formed during the pandemic.

Fashion and jewellery brand Accessorize will sell its products in an Asda West Midlands store as part of a “test and learn” trial, to assess how well the partnership works before rolling the concept out further.

Meanwhile sports retailer Decathlon will ramp up its existing partnership with Asda to launch a branded Decathlon aisle stocking the brand’s most popular lines.

The new partnerships come as retailers seek to pivot their businesses away from the traditional high street bricks and mortar model, which has been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers are increasingly shopping online or prefer to complete many different tasks during a single shopping trip.

Asda senior director of corporate development and partnerships Matt Harrison said: “We continue our strategy of partnering with specialist retailers to deliver a great in store and online experience for our customers.

“At this time of year, many of us look to spend time with our families and make as few trips as possible to get the things we need.

“The addition of new offers and partners such as Decathlon and Accessorize provide the added convenience of completing a number of missions as part of a regular shop. We hope to add more partnerships into our stores in 2021 as well as rolling out successful trials.”