Asda chair slams Boris Johnson for not being ‘in charge’ as UK flounders amid cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has been slammed by the Asda chair. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson has been lambasted by Asda boss Stuart Rose for being on “shore leave” as the UK faces economic turmoil.

The supermarket chairman has criticised the Prime Minister for treating his last few weeks in the job as “one big party,” while the country is in the throes of a cost of living crisis.

Rose urged ministers to issue more financial support for struggling households, speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Wednesday morning.

“We’ve got to have some action. The captain of the ship is on shore leave, right – nobody’s in charge at the moment,” he said.

“We’re going to have an emergency budget, we are told. When is the actual effect of that budget going to take place? Are we going to wait till October, November, December? Inflation isn’t sitting there waiting for us.”

Inflation surged to 10.1 per cent in July, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics, with grocery price hikes driving up the rate.

“What bothers me a little bit about the leadership election is that everybody is throwing money at everything, and we can’t afford everything and we do need to go back to basic common-sense economics,” Rose added.