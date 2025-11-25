 |  Updated: 

Asda billionaire quits role at Vinted rival

By:

No specific article context provided for generating descriptive alt text. Please provide more details about the image or a...
Mohsin Issa is a co-owned of Asda.

Billionaire Mohsin Issa, who co-owns supermarket giant Asda, has stepped down as a director of a second-hand fashion startup he backed.

The businessman is a major investor in online platform Loopi alongside Victoria Price through Boulder Investco – a fund which supports startups in the UK.

Launched in the UK in January, Loopi was co-founded by Carl and Katie Walker, Sarah Dean and Sam Hunter.

First set up towards the end of 2019, Mohsin Issa became a director of the company behind Loopi in September last year.

However, Issa stepped down from his position in recent days, according to a new filing with Companies House.

Other backers of Loopi include Greentribe Capital, One Planet Capital and the company’s co-founders.

Issa stepped down from his executive leadership role at Asda in September 2024.

He co-owns the supermarket giant alongside TDR Capital, which holds a majority stake, with 10 per cent belonging to Walmart.

Asda backer’s mixed fortunes

City AM reported in September that profit at Issa’s property empire spiked to a new record in 2024.

Monte Blackburn was set up by brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa in 2016 and has a number of property interests across the North West of England.

Accounts filed with Companies House for their property business show its pre-tax profit jumped from £13.9m to £60.2m during its latest financial year.

Over the same period, the firm’s turnover also increased from £12.3m to £15.9m.

In the summer, it was also revealed that Asda slumped back into the red after losing almost £600m in 2024 despite its total sales rising by more than £1bn.

The Leeds-headquartered supermarket giant posted a pre-tax loss of £599m for its latest financial year, having reported a pre-tax profit of £180.3m for 2023.

The profit in 2023 came after Asda made a pre-tax loss of £432m in the prior 12 months.

Revenue increased over the same period from £25.6bn to £26.8bn. Excluding fuel, Asda’s sales fell from £21.9bn to £21.7bn.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.