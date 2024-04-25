As Getir leaves the UK, can challengers crack the grocery delivery market?

Getir, one of the world’s largest grocery delivery platforms

Just a few years after Getir entered the UK market during the Covid-19 pandemic, the brand is reportedly preparing to leave. The grocery delivery service’s exit is set to be announced this week, following its departure from Spain, France, and Italy earlier this year.



So how did Getir get here? YouGov BrandIndex data shows that, between April 2022 and April 2024, the brand’s Consideration scores, which measure whether consumers would buy from a particular delivery service, moved from 0.5 to 0.3 (-0.2).



Meanwhile, Deliveroo rose from 10.5 to 11.4, (+0.9) and Uber Eats improved from 8.9 to 11.7 (+2.8) over the past two years. Just Eat went backwards over this timeframe, with Consideration falling from 18.5 to 18.1 (-0.4), but still outperformed its rivals.



Nevertheless, Getir has made efforts to cut through with the public: investing in TV and outdoor advertising, promoting dramatic discounts, and serving as Tottenham Hotspur’s official training kit partner. But these endeavours haven’t translated to a level of Ad Awareness comparable to that of the market leaders. Our latest data puts Getir’s scores for this metric, which measures whether consumers have recently seen an ad for a brand, at 0.5.



Deliveroo (17.9), Uber Eats (18.2) and particularly Just Eat (29.2) – which has used a succession of celebrities such as Katy Perry and Eric Cantona in its marketing over the past two years – show far higher scores. Perhaps relatedly, general Awareness scores, which track name recognition, are also low: while Deliveroo (87.0), Uber Eats (80.0), and Just Eat (86.0) are recognised by a majority of the UK, Getir’s scores are far lower (11.4).



Getir has not been alone in its struggle to get noticed: its fellow pandemic-era entrant GoPuff has lower Consideration (0.2), Ad Awareness (0.2), and general Awareness scores (4.8) as of this writing. With many consumers homebound, Covid-19 may have seemed like an opportune moment for new grocery brands to break through – but incumbent services may have made it difficult for challengers to fully capitalise in the years since they entered the market.