As fifth anniversary of Grenfell tragedy approaches, almost 10,000 high-rises still have dangerous cladding

Michael Gove told MPs today that the burden of replacing dangerous cladding from millions of homes will be squarely placed on the dodgy developers and not leaseholders in the wake of the Grenfell fire, which killed 72 people.

Almost 10,000 tower blocks still have ‘unsafe’ cladding as the country prepares to mark five years since the Grenfell disaster.

Levelling Up secretary Michael Gove was unable to give the full figure while speaking to LBC earlier today, before the radio station obtained the data from the department laying bare that hundreds of thousands are still at risk.

This comes as billions has been set aside to remove cladding from unsafe tower blocks five years after 72 people were killed in the Grenfell tower fire.

He said of buildings over 18 metres tall which were still clad with ACM, the most dangerous product which was used on Grenfell, there was still a “significant number”

“I’ve concluded negotiations with developers, we’ve got £4bn out of them in order to speed” the process up for removing cladding.

Pushed by host Nick Ferrari on what a ‘significant number’ meant, he said he “didn’t have the numbers in front of me” but the department can “give you the exact figures”

LBC reported it obtained the figure and the number of tower blocks still with dangerous cladding stands at 9,790.