Arsenal fans urged to ‘bring your noise’ as they seek end to 14-year drought

LONDON COLNEY, ENGLAND – MARCH 11: Arsena manager Mikel Arteta during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on March 11, 2024 in London Colney, England. (Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has called on Arsenal fans to “bring the noise” as he seeks to lead them into a first Champions League quarter-final since 2010 on Tuesday night.

The Premier League leaders must overturn a one-goal first-leg deficit when Porto visit north London and manager Arteta insists the fans can play a key role.

“That’s the opportunity that we have, in front of our people in our stadium. For 96 minutes, bring your energy, bring your noise and let’s do it together,” he said.

“I think the impact that they can make tomorrow is incredible. I don’t think they realise. We need that noise, we need them playing every ball with us.

“It’s a beautiful opportunity to live one of those nights. It’s been 14 years so everything we put in is going to be worth it.

“It makes me want to go there and play. That’s the feeling that we have, that it is a joy to be part of this club and these kinds of games. It is going to be a great night.”

Arsenal have surged to the top of the domestic table with eight consecutive wins but did not manage a single shot on target in their late 1-0 defeat at Porto.

“We’re certainly going to have to tweak a few things to generate much more than we did against them. But it’s the level of the Champions League – you are facing top teams,” Arteta added.

Arsenal take a run of eight top-flight wins into their Champions League clash with Porto

“Every week, every opponent has their strengths and weaknesses and the way they approach the game. Now we know a bit better.

“We’ve played these games many times in the Premier League. So we’ll just focus on ourselves and doing more of the things that we can control better than we did a few weeks ago.”

Arsenal have lost their last seven Champions League last 16 ties, with their most recent win coming 14 years ago against Porto, despite losing the away leg 2-1.