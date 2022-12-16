Argo Blockchain gets Nasdaq notification for minimum bid price deficiency ￼

Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain has been notified by the Nasdaq stock exchange’s regulatory department that it has not met the minimum bid price as the closing bid remained below $1.00 for 30 consecutive days.

According to Nasdaq rules, Argo has until 12 June 2023 to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for its Company’s American Depositary Shares (ADS).

If at any time before 12 June 2023, the bid price of the ADSs closes at or above the threshold $1.00 mark per share for a minimum of 10 business days, Nasdaq will provide a Notification letter informing the firm that it has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement.

The Notification Letter will not affect Argo’s business operations, nor will it impact the firms listing on the London Stock Exchange or impact ongoing negotiations with third parties disclosed on 12 December 2022.