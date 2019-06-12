Wednesday 12 June 2019 11:28 am

Are ‘sovereign’ cryptocurrencies an exploitation of blockchain technology?

Share

Satoshipay is City AMs Crypto+ contributor. We're currently conducting a pilot with SatoshiPay, a micropayment provider. This allows us to sell articles or digital content individually for small prices instead of forcing readers to buy a subscription. You can get €10 worth of credits by clicking on the wallet in the bottom right and entering code "cityam".

Satoshipay is City AMs Crypto+ contributor. We're currently conducting a pilot with SatoshiPay, a micropayment provider. This allows us to sell articles or digital content individually for small prices instead of forcing readers to buy a subscription. You can get €10 worth of credits by clicking on the wallet in the bottom right and entering code "cityam".

Follow Satoshipay

Blockchain, a multi-network system, enables a peer-to-peer monetary ledger to be constructed, recording all transactions that occur. This transparent, immutable, open-access record of financial flows disrupts the conventional belief that central-control is needed for money to work. Thus, some of the key attributes of blockchain-based cryptocurrencies are that they promise economic liberation, have no political agenda and remove the need for burdening third-party authorities. Until now, the U.S. has had a firm grip on the global financial system, particularly in relation to states it has deemed as rogue (Iran, Venezuela, Cuba, Sudan, Syria and North Korea). So what happens when a new monetary system threatens this control?

More than half the world’s global monetary reserves and exchanges are in dollars, allowing the U.S. total control of its trade and budget deficits. Further, the U.S. dollar’s heavy involvement in numerous sanctions, coupled with its access to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication’s (SWIFT) messaging system asserted unprecedented power into its hands. Put simply, a mere blacklisting of a country by the U.S. could essentially debilitate a country’s economy, currency and trade relations; prime examples being the rogue states.

Share


Related articles

Would you want to be trained by an AI?

Anton Riolo | Contributor
A woman uses a smartphone in front of a laptop on April 3, 2019, in Abidjan. - According to the figures of the platform of the fight against cybercrime (PLCC) of the national police, nearly one hundred crooks of the internet, were arrested in 2018 in Ivory Coast, a country known for its scammers on the web, has announced on April 2, 2019 the Ivorian authority of regulation of the telephony. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP) (Photo credit should read ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

AI to boost British GDP by a fifth in the next decade

Emily Nicolle

DEBATE: Should we really be that excited about the launch of 5G?

Publisher