Arc’teryx Appoints Avery Baker Chief Brand Officer

Arc’teryx Equipment, the global design company specializing in technical high-performance apparel and equipment, today announced the appointment of Avery Baker as its first-ever Chief Brand Officer, a newly created executive role that marks a significant step in the company’s global evolution. Baker joins Arc’teryx as it continues to unlock brand potential, elevate global capabilities, and fuel long-term growth across North America, EMEA, APAC, and Greater China. Additionally, Tobia Prevedello was appointed General Manager, EMEA, bringing more than 20 years of international leadership experience across EMEA and APAC.

As Chief Brand Officer, Baker will report to CEO Stuart Haselden and will lead global brand strategy, marketing, communications, and the establishment of an industry-leading consumer experience team. Baker will work at an enterprise level with global and regional leaders to drive the brand vision of leading the world in snow, trail, and climb products for the mountain athlete everywhere – disrupting the vertical outdoor industry’s standard approach. The appointment is a key step in further advancing the global brand’s growth, consumer connection, and regional expansion.

“Avery’s appointment as Chief Brand Officer marks a defining moment in our growth journey as we execute against our global strategy and bring the Arc’teryx brand to more markets and more people worldwide,” said Haselden. “Her impressive record building iconic lifestyle brands while staying true to their unique culture and heritage uniquely positions her to help strengthen our brand expression across storytelling, design, and the full guest experience. Keeping performance and design at our core, Avery will help us deepen connections with our existing guests and communities, while also reaching new audiences who appreciate the pinnacle performance and design the brand is known and loved for.”

“Arc’teryx is a brand built with integrity – it represents a way of moving through the world with intention and an uncompromising commitment to its principles and performance-led design,” said Baker. “I’m here to help bring value and meaning to every moment of consumer interaction at scale, ensuring that authenticity, innovation, and connection remain core to who we are as a brand. I’m honored to be part of building the next phase of global growth with an exceptional team of people.”

Haselden continued: “We’re excited to welcome Tobia as our new General Manager, EMEA. His deep experience leading complex regional organizations for globally recognized and sought-after brands, combined with his strong understanding of diverse consumer and market dynamics across EMEA make him an exceptional fit for our next chapter of growth in the region and beyond. Tobia is a proven leader with a track record of building high-performing teams, strengthening brand presence, and driving sustainable, long-term growth – capabilities that will be critical as we continue to invest in EMEA as a key pillar of Arc’teryx’s global strategy.”

“Arc’teryx has built a rare global brand rooted in purpose, product integrity, and community, and EMEA represents a significant opportunity to continue that momentum,” said Prevedello. “I’m excited to partner with the regional teams and global leadership to deepen our connection with guests, elevate and thoughtfully scale a premium, performance-led brand, and unlock long-term growth while staying true to Arc’teryx’s design excellence and product DNA.”

At Tommy Hilfiger, Baker helped propel the brand’s global growth and relevance through multiple reinventions. She drove elevation and globalization of the business to establish a cohesive global brand image, responsible for brand-building initiatives that drove business growth, consumer relevance, and alignment. Baker led key transformational programs such as the relaunch of the global women’s business and the industry’s most successful See Now Buy Now shoppable runway content platform. She was instrumental in establishing the company as one of the world’s most recognized premium brands, igniting brand DNA by combining creative vision, operational expertise and storytelling to drive commercial success.

Most recently, Prevedello served as Managing Director for EMEA at CELINE (LVMH), overseeing regional business strategy, operations, and performance. He brings deep expertise in driving regional growth, elevating global brands, and leading organizations through multiple phases of expansion, consolidation, and transformation. Known for his people-first leadership style and multicultural mindset, Prevedello has a proven track record of building strong teams and delivering operational excellence.

Baker and Prevedello’s appointments follow several strategic executive additions aimed at strengthening Arc’teryx’s world class global leadership capabilities, including Matt Bolte as Chief Merchandising Officer, Marissa Pardini as General Manager, Veilance, and Ben Stubbington as Creative Director, Veilance. These strategic appointments, along with the creation of the Chief Brand Officer role, further position the company to capture growing opportunities in the outdoor apparel market.

About Arc’teryx

Arc’teryx is a Canadian company based in the Coast Mountains. Our design process is connected to the real world, focused on delivering unrivaled durability and performance in extreme conditions. Our products are distributed through over 160 branded stores and more than 2,400 retail locations worldwide. We are problem solvers, evolving and searching for a better way to deliver resolved, minimalist designs. Good design that matters makes lives better.

