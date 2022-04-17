Archbishop of Canterbury dubs Rwanda plan ungodly

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Archbishop of Canterbury is set to attack Boris Johnson’s Rwanda migrant plan this morning, calling it ungodly and against Christian values.

The Most Rev Justin Welby will criticise government plans to give refugees a one-way ticket to the African country, stating how it raises “serious ethical questions” and will not “stand the judgment of God”.

He will use the Easter service to also say: “It cannot carry the weight of resurrection justice, of life conquering death.

“It cannot carry the weight of the resurrection that was first to the least valued, for it privileges the rich and strong.

“And it cannot carry the weight of our national responsibility as a country formed by Christian values, because sub-contracting out our responsibilities, even to a country that seeks to do well like Rwanda, is the opposite of the nature of God who himself took responsibility for our failures.”

The policy announced by the Prime Minister earlier this week has raised eyebrows and been questioned by both human rights organisations and the United Nations.

According to reports from the Telegraph, unions representing Home Office workers have said mass walk-outs and transfer requests are also looming on the horizon.

A Downing Street source said plans to send migrants 5,000 miles to Rwanda could start earlier than previously suggested.

The amount of people crossing the Channel by boat from France tripled in 2021 compared to 2020, with figures compiled by the BBC putting the figure at around 28,500.

Twenty-seven people died trying to make the perilous journey in November.