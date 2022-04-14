Bank Holiday shopping: High streets anticipate Easter weekend footfall boost

High streets are set to receive a footfall boost over the Easter weekend as shoppers make the most of good weather.

Retail insight firm Springboard has forecast footfall will rise 6.2 per cent week on week, across all retail destinations.

A spike on Saturday will see footfall lifted some 13.3 per cent, from the week before. This boost will be the greatest for high streets, which are forecast to see a 17 per cent boost on Saturday.

Overall, footfall to retail destinations across the country is forecast to be down 11.2 per cent on pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard, said: “High streets and retail parks are likely to benefit more than shopping centres over the weekend as a whole; high streets will be supported by the forecast warm and sunny weather which will draw people to outdoor destinations, and shoppers are likely to head to retail parks to purchase garden products and food and groceries for home entertaining of family and friends.”

Footfall in retail parks will be just 1.4 per cent below pre-pandemic levels and minus 11.6 per cent for high streets.