Arch Co to launch #loveyourlocalarches campaign encouraging local shopping

One of the country’s biggest small business landlords is to launch a campaign across August encouraging Brits to support their local firms and communities.

The Arch Company has over 2,000 small business tenants in London and nearly 4,000 across the UK, most of which are sited in formerly disused railway arches.

Alongside Transport for London and Network Rail, who also operate leases for some arches, the firm will launch a #loveyourlocalarches campaign across social media throughout the month of August, leading up to #ArchDay2020 on Saturday 29 August.

Read more: The Friday Interview with Peckham’s mead entrepreneur

The firm is hoping to capitalise on an increased consumer desire to support businesses within their community.

The Federation of Small Business estimates that 63p of every £1 spent in a small business stays in the local economy.

Many of Arch’s tenants -including numerous bars, breweries, restaurants and gyms – were barred from opening during lockdown. The firm, which is owned by Telereal Trillium and Blackstone, offered those tenants a mixture of rent holidays and deferrals.

“Many of our independent small business tenants have been hit very hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the crisis began in March we have provided significant financial support so that as many as possible of them are able to survive,” said Arch managing director Adam Dakin.

“As the UK lockdown begins to ease, we want to encourage the general public to use their local arch businesses – supporting small local businesses who have been hit hardest by the crisis – with the aim of increasing their visibility and footfall,” he added.

Listen to the City View podcast with Tom Tugendhat MP