Apple unveils upgrades for MacBook Pro laptops and AirPods

Apple has announced the revamping of its MacBook Pro laptops and AirPods.

Chief executive Tim Cook launched the redesigned earbuds and the first of the company’s improved high-end computers at a livestream on Monday.

The new MacBook Pro comes with larger, sharper screens and M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, as the company continues its switch from Intel to chips of its own design.

The new chips have 10-core processors that are up to 70 per cent faster than the M1 chips, and 16 or 32-core graphics.

They also support up to 64GB memory and have a battery life that provides 21 hours video playback, and fast charging.

The new third-generation of AirPods are similar in design to the more expensive AirPods Pro with shorter stalks and squeeze controls.

However, they still do not provide active noise cancelling unlike the AirPods Pro and competitor earbuds on the market.

The 14in and 16in MacBook Pros will start at £1,899 and £2,399 respectively, while the AirPods will cost £169.

Both sets of products will be shipped to the UK on October 26.

Alongside the launch of both products, Apple unveiled a cheaper music plan, new colours of the HomePod mini, and updates to both Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro.