Apple saw record revenues of $83.4bn (£60bn) in the three months to September but a failure to live up to analyst expectations saw the firm’s shares plummet five per cent almost immediately.

Boss Tim Cook warned of “larger than expected supply constraints” and said he was unsure when supply issues would ease.

Revenues, though up 29 per cent year on year, were around a billion-dollars shy of Refinitiv’s consensus expectations.