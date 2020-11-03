Mining firm Antofagasta has least equal male-female board split in FTSE 100

Mining company Antofagasta is the FTSE 100 firm with the least gender diverse board, with men making up 80% of the firm’s directors, according to research by recruiter Debut.

Betting firm Flutter Entertainment has the second least equal board split among the 100 companies, with women making up a fifth (21%) of its board.

Read more: One in five FTSE 350 firms warned about gender diversity

By contrast drinks firm Diageo has the greatest percentage of women in the boardroom, with 63% of directors being female.

Auto Trader Group, Rightmove, Severn Trent and Taylor Wimpey follow Diageo, each with women making up 56% of their respective boards.

Antofagasta’s annual 2019 annual report stated: “Gender diversity is an important part of the group’s diversity objectives.

“Two of the five board appointees since 2014 have been women and the board actively seeks to increase female representation beyond the current level, while ensuring that appointments continue to be made on merit.”

Nine FTSE 100 firms have 50/50 split

Women hold just just over a third (36%) of FTSE 100 board positions.

The construction and materials sector have the most diverse boards, with an average 50/50 male to female split.

Industrial metals and mining have the least gender diverse boardrooms in the FTSE 100, with just 22% of female board members on average.

Read more: FTSE 100 firms ‘should have one BAME board member by 2021’

Just nine FTSE 100 firms have achieved a 50/50 male to female split at board level with only five employing more female directors than male.

Hearing from diverse employment is a priority for young jobseekers with non-white respondents (94% to 81%) and women (93% to 81%).

They are more likely to want to hear about the experience of employees from different backgrounds, genders, ethnicity and sexuality than white respondents and men, according to Debut.