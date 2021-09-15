Anti-doping chiefs WADA consider taking cannabis off prohibited list following Sha'Carri Richardson ban

The World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) is to a review cannabis as a prohibited substance after criticism surrounding Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic ban.

WADA says the scientific review will be used to determine whether cannabis should remain a banned substance.

The discussion around cannabis gained momentum after US sprinter Richardson was forced to miss this year’s 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to a positive marijuana test.

Richardson cruised to victory in the 100m at the US Olympic Trials in June of this year but tested positive afterwards and was handed a one-month ban.

Her ban ended two days prior to the Olympic 100m heats but a combination of her trial time being annulled and the three athlete places subsequently being filled meant she missed the Games.

WADA says the review is taking place “following receipt of requests from a number of stakeholders”.

Richardson, 21, was one of the favourites to challenge the Jamaican contingent at Tokyo 2020 and said she used cannabis as a coping mechanism after the loss of her mother.

Cannabis is currently deemed a banned substance while a scientific review takes place next year, and will remain banned in 2022.

WADA’s current stance on Cannabis claims that tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the substance of abuse, and even some oils may contain traces which could result in a ban.

The 100m Olympic gold was claimed by Elaine Thompson-Herah in a Jamaican 1-2-3 which saw Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce win silver and Shericka Jackson the bronze.