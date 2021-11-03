Anglo American appoints Duncan Wanblad as chief executive

Mining company Anglo American has named insider Duncan Wanblad as its new chief executive officer.

The appointment has been widely expected, and will see current boss Mark Cutifani leave in April after nearly a decade in the role.

Wanblad has worked as group director of strategy and business development since 2019.

He was previously the CEO of Anglo American’s base metals business from 2013-2019.

The new CEO will now have to deliver on his predecessor’s aim to make Anglo American carbon neutral by 2040.

Cutifani will retire at the company’s annual general meeting scheduled for April 19, 2022.

Wanblad will take over the reins on the same date.

The miner is now trading at 2790.50 on the London Stock Exchange, a 2.59 per cent day rise.