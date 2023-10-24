Anglo American’s copper productions soar on its decarbonisation journey

Anglo American’s mining operations fluctuate amid third quarter report

In a recent update from the mining industry, it was revealed that copper production could be on the rise, despite fluctuating declines in other mining operations as Anglo American treads on its decarbonisation journey.

Mining giant Anglo American today reported a 43 per cent increase in copper production in Peru as part of its third quarter production report, with overall manufacturing being “consistent” with last year.

However, the numbers aren’t as promising for mining operations in Chile, as production decreased by four per cent.

Anglo American joined forces with French energy giant EDF last year to develop a new “renewable energy ecosystem” in South Africa.

Despite fluctuations in copper production, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) operations remained relatively stable, withstanding lower-grade resources.

Iron and Nickel production had also seen a slight decline, with Iron decreasing four per cent and Nickel decreasing seven per cent.

The most considerable declines can be attributed to the “the ramp-up of Grosvenor” and underground operations transition in in Venetia, the mining company said, with steelmaking coal production slumping by 21 per cent and rough diamond production dipping 23 per cent.

Duncan Wanblad, chief executive of Anglo American, said: “A 42% increase in copper production as Quellaveco’s contribution ramps up was offset primarily by De Beers, as Venetia transitions to underground operations, and by performance at Moranbah and the Grosvenor ramp-up at the underground Steelmaking Coal operations.

“Our focus is on delivering our full-year production guidance in line with a planned stronger second half of the year.”