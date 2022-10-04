Anglo American and EDF join forces on South African renewables venture

Mining giant Anglo American said it would join forces with French energy giant EDF today to develop a new “renewable energy ecosystem” in South Africa.

Evusa Energy, which will be jointly owned by the two firms, will be designed to meet Anglo American’s operational power needs in South Africa as well as aiming to support the local electricity supply systems and the wider decarbonisation of energy in the country, the firms said in a statement.

Nolitha Fakude, chair of Anglo American’s Management board in South Africa, said Envusa Energy was a “significant milestone” in Anglo American’s global decarbonisation journey and another step forwards for South Africa’s “clean energy future”.

“We are making great strides towards our 2040 target of carbon neutral operations, while contributing to South Africa’s just energy transition through our responsible approach,” she said.