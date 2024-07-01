Anderson to stay with England after Test retirement

James Anderson will stay with England as a fast bowling mentor after his final international Test this month.

The record-breaking pacer will conclude his international career against the West Indies this month at Lord’s before staying on to help the next generation of seamers.

“He’s got so much to offer English cricket. We don’t want to see that go,” said England managing director Rob Key.

“When we asked him, he was keen. He is going to have a lot of options. English cricket would be very lucky if he chooses to stay in the game.”

The 41-year-old has notched up over 700 wickets for England and has increasingly been an important player for the international team.

Last year Stuart Broad retired from international duty and, following Anderson’s conclusion this month, England have lost a significant amount of bowling experience.

Added Key: “What he does with Lancashire will probably work out after the Lord’s Test.

“We’ve got some conversations to have after to find out what he thinks is the best thing to do. Everything so far has been him gearing up for this Test match.”

England’s Test summer sees them play the West Indies and Sri Lanka with the side looking to return to the winning formula after a bruising series in India.