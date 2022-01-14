Amazon’s ban on Visa circumvented as users still be able to pay with credit cards on e-com’s platform

From Wednesday, Amazon will no longer accept Visa credit cards issued in the UK.

However, one company told City A.M. this afternoon it has found a way to which allows users to pay by Visa Credit on Amazon, so customers can continue using their Visa Credit cards on Amazon.

Curve claims to be “the only UK-based solution that can offset the decision by Amazon to ban Visa Credit cards.”

The financial app combines debit, credit and loyalty cards and said its Visa credit card holder customers can continue spending on Amazon after the ban comes in on Wednesday 19th January.

“We will enable customers to continue paying with their Visa Credit cards after the changes come in on Wednesday,” claimed Shachar Bialic, the founder and CEO of Curve.

“Amazon’s decision to stop accepting payments using UK-issued Visa credit cards will harm a huge number of customers” but “we can offset this decision by Amazon. Users will still be able to use their Visa Credit via Curve to shop at Amazon.”