UK Amazon workers lose union recognition fight by just 29 votes

Amazon workers lose historic union ballot in Coventry

Workers at Amazon’s Coventry warehouse have rejected the right to collective bargaining at the online giant by a majority of just 29 votes.

It would have been the first time the company recognised a trade union in the UK. More than 3,000 staff took part in the vote.

Some 49.5 per cent of workers balloted voted in favour, while 50.5 per cent voted against.

“Amazon has thrown everything at trying to stop workers from having an independent voice at work,” TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak said.

“This is not the end. Our movement will re-group and will continue to shine a light on bad employers.

“With Labour set to usher in a new era of stronger workers’ rights, companies like Amazon are on the wrong side of history,” Nowak said.

Amazon maintain that their workers are free to join a trade union if they choose to, although have been subject to legal action due to “union-busting tactics” in the past.

Unions, however, disagree: “GMB members face shocking levels of intimidation, fear and abuse at the hands of bosses for daring to fight,” Andy Prendergast, GMB National Union Secretary, said last week.

Under current rules, a union cannot reapply for recognition for the same group of workers for three years after losing a ballot.

Today, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced plans to improve workers rights and trade unions across the country, including easing restrictions on union organisation in workplaces. It is unclear whether the government will make any changes to the above.

Amazon said: “We want to thank everyone who voted in this ballot. Across Amazon, we place enormous value on engaging directly with our employees and having daily conversations with them. It’s an essential part of our work culture. We value that direct relationship and so do our employees.

“This is why we’ve always worked hard to listen to them, act on their feedback, and invest heavily in great pay, benefits and skills development – all in a safe and inclusive workplace with excellent career opportunities.”