Amazon to sack 9,000 more workers as mass tech job cuts continue

Amazon is slashing another 9,000 employee job roles worldwide as the tech giant steams ahead with further cost-cutting measures.

The firm made staff aware of the job cuts in a note by chief Andy Jassy, who said workers in the Amazon Web Services, human resources, advertising and Twitch units would be most impacted by the move.

The cuts are taking place over a period of weeks, it is not clear how many UK job roles will be impacted by the decision.

It comes as in January, the group revealed it would look to let go of more than 18,000 roles as part of a workforce reduction. Last month, Amazon’s workers in Coventry went on strike in a ‘David vs Goliath’ battle.

Amazon has more than 1.5 million workers including warehouse staff, making it America’s second-largest private employer after Walmart Inc WMT.N.

It is the latest global employer to announce job cuts, with Meta also revealing last week that it would sack 10,000 of its staff and close 5,000 vacancies as the tech sector continues to slim down in a bid to cut losses.

Twitter has also sacked thousands of workers following the takeover of the social media giant by Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Dell also said it is cutting 7,000 jobs last month as did Disney , while Microsoft said it would slash 10,000 and Phillips would slash 6,000 to try and recoup some of its losses.

City A.M has approached Amazon for a comment.