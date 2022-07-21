Amazon snaps up One Medical in £2.9bn push into healthcare

Amazon said it would be snapping up One Medical in a $3.49bn (£2.93bn) all-cash deal as the e-commerce giant pushes into health care.

The company first piloted virtual care visits for Amazon staff in Seattle in 2019 and now offers services to other employers under the Amazon Care brand.

SVP of Amazon Health Services Neil Lindsay said in a statement that healthcare is “high on the list of experiences that need reinvention”.

“Booking an appointment, waiting weeks or even months to be seen, taking time off work, driving to a clinic, finding a parking spot, waiting in the waiting room then the exam room for what is too often a rushed few minutes with a doctor, then making another trip to a pharmacy – we see lots of opportunity to both improve the quality of the experience and give people back valuable time in their days,” he said.

Meanwhile, One Medical chief Amir Dan Rubin said:“The opportunity to transform health care and improve outcomes by combining One Medical’s human-centered and technology-powered model and exceptional team with Amazon’s customer obsession, history of invention, and willingness to invest in the long-term is so exciting.

There is an immense opportunity to make the health care experience more accessible, affordable, and even enjoyable for patients, providers, and payers. We look forward to innovating and expanding access to quality healthcare services, together.”

One Medical is a US primary care provider, which has a distinct focus on digital and virtual interactions. It has a direct-to-consumer model, as well as B2B2C services. It has more than 8,000 company clients worldwide.

The $18 per share deal is subject to shareholder approval.