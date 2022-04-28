Almost 100,000 Londoners carry TfL’s disability badge as Priority Seating Week ends tomorrow

TfL revealed this week it has given more than 100,000 disability badges in the last five years.

Almost 100,000 Londoners received a disability badge from Transport for London (TfL) over the last five years.

The data was revealed by the body during this week’s Priority Seating Week to encourage Londoners to be more mindful of other people and give their seat up if they see someone who needs it more.

“It is vital that we ensure that everyone can travel comfortably and safely; however, it’s especially important for those with accessibility requirements,” said TfL’s chief customer officer Mark Evers.

“We hope that everyone travelling will be reminded that not all conditions are visible and will give their seat to someone who needs it more than they do.”

As part of the campaign, TfL partnered with its Independent Disability Advisory Group, who hosted live streams on Instagram to discuss mindful behaviour across the transport network.

Placed in some of TfL’s main stations such as King’s Cross and Liverpool Street, pop-up stands provided information about the network’s accessibility.