Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Allies and Inclusion: Changing the Culture in Tech

To kick off Series 14, we are joined by two titans of tech, Russ Shaw, Founding Partner of London Tech Week and London Tech Ambassador for the Mayor of London and an advisory member for Founders4Schools, and Dr Sue Black, technology evangelist, digital skills expert and Professor of Computer at Durham University.

In this two-part interview, we discuss the importance of allyship, getting comfortable with the uncomfortable and the fantastic story of the campaign to save Bletchley Park! We also learn about where each guest is specifically focusing their time to drive greater diversity, equity and inclusion in the technology industry, and explore how to fill the current skills gaps being faced by the industry.

To find out more visit the DiverCity Website