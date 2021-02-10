All-time high bonanza for cryptocurrency

Crypto at a Glance

The markets continue to bathe in the glow of Tesla’s warm embrace, with Bitcoin hitting yet another (yawn) new all-time yesterday of over $48,000. It’s still not quite $50,000, but it will do for now.

It’s green across the board today, with new all-time highs for Aave and Polkadot yesterday. Cardano also continues its upward streak and is closing in on $1, although has some way to go before it hits its all-time highs from 2018. The fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap has now seen a 275% upswing in less than 35 days. Could it become the ‘Ethereum killer’ many have called it?



We probably wouldn’t go that far at the moment – Ethereum continues to look strong and, although the launch of Ether futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange have got off to a slow start. In total, there were 388 ether contracts traded by volume on its first day, though Bitcoin was the same and that increased rapidly. Given the attention Bitcoin is receiving from institutions, has the increased exposure come at the perfect time for Ethereum?

In the Markets

The Bitcoin Economy

*Definitions and insights can be found at https://bytetree.com/insights/

What bitcoin did yesterday

We closed yesterday, 9 February, 2021, at a price of $46,481.10 – up from $46,196.46 the day before. That’s the highest closing price in Bitcoin’s history.



The daily high yesterday was $48,003.72 and the daily low was $45,166.96. That’s the highest high and highest low in Bitcoin’s history.

This time last year, the price of bitcoin closed the day at $10,116.67. In 2019, it was $3,671.20.

As of today, buying bitcoin has been profitable for…

99.9% of all days since 2013-04-28.

Bitcoin market capitalisation

Bitcoin’s market capitalisation is currently $862,486,778,655, down from $875,025,777,023 yesterday.

Bitcoin volume

The volume traded over the last 24 hours was $86,190,254,134, down from $122,450,231,034 yesterday. High volumes can indicate that a significant price movement has stronger support and is more likely to be sustained.

Volatility

The price volatility of bitcoin over the last 30 days is 91.7%.

Fear and Greed Index

Market sentiment remains high, in Extreme Greed at 92. As we’ve warned before, overly bullish sentiment can result in heavy liquidations, and traders should be cautious.

Bitcoin’s market dominance

Bitcoin’s market dominance is currently 62.17. Its lowest ever recorded dominance was 37.09 on 8 January, 2018.

Relative Strength Index (RSI)

The daily RSI is currently 75.04. Values of 70 or above indicate that an asset is becoming overbought and may be primed for a trend reversal or experience a correction in price – an RSI reading of 30 or below indicates an oversold or undervalued condition.

Convince your Nan: Soundbite of the day

“As far as a way to be able to have a pastiche of things to do with your cash, I’m all for it […] I think it’s almost irresponsible not to include it. Every treasurer should be going to boards of directors and saying should we put a small portion of our cash in bitcoin […] it seems to be an interesting way to hedge against the rest of the environment, nice hedge against fiat currency.”

– Jim Cramer, host of Mad Money

What they said yesterday…

"When companies like Amazon plugged into the internet, people didn't say are you an internet or retail company?"@michael_saylor CEO @MicroStrategy discusses buying $BTC in his dual biz strategy & why all firms need to be smart about their $$$ holdings in 2021.



PART 1 pic.twitter.com/kdCC8sPEzy — Julia Chatterley (@jchatterleyCNN) February 9, 2021

Not sure what this says about its stock price

Tesla made more money buying #Bitcoin yesterday than they did all of last quarter selling cars. — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) February 9, 2021

Would save a lot of money on stamps too

Can we just skip the bullshit and get our stimulus checks directly in Bitcoin? — Dan Held (@danheld) February 9, 2021

When dreams come true

the guy who posted on reddit about tesla buying bitcoin on Jan 2 has clarified that he didn’t have inside information, made that up for fun, and was high on LSD at the time https://t.co/L5Gb1uBbCK — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) February 9, 2021

Cautionary Notes

It’s definitely tempting to get swept up in the excitement, but please heed these words of caution: Do your own research, only invest what you can afford, and make good decisions. The indicators contained in this article will hopefully help in this. Remember though, the content of this article is for information purposes only and is not investment advice or any form of recommendation or invitation. City AM, Crypto AM and Luno always advise you to obtain your own independent financial advice before investing or trading in cryptocurrency.

All information is correct as of 08:30am GMT.

