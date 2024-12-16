All I want for Christmas is a pint of Guinness

A pint of Guinness. Photo by Ben Black on Unsplash.

Whispers of a Guinness shortage in the Square Mile are not something City AM takes lightly.

Some sleuthing in the financial district’s watering holes calmed a few nerves yesterday but the picture remains far from certain. While a good number of pubs had either run out or were down to their last barrel or two, more well-prepared venues – perhaps some simply luckier with their suppliers – waved off suggestions the taps would run dry this Christmas.

One particularly impressive location had prepared for the season, with 70 barrels ready to go.

The good news is that pubs don’t seem to be raising their prices to compensate for the black stuff’s supply issues, but on the other hand we regret to report that the shortage might last throughout the festive period in some places.

It seems the Guinness brewery in Dublin has been caught off guard by the drink’s recent surge in popularity, with a spokesperson for Diageo telling The Times that “exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in Great Britain” is to blame for the current shortage.