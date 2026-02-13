Align Partners Issues Formal Shareholder Proposals to Gabia

Align Partners Capital Management Inc. (“Align Partners”), a shareholder of Gabia, Inc. (“Gabia” or the “Company”), has submitted formal shareholder proposals for inclusion in the agenda of Gabia’s upcoming 27th Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) and issued a call for strengthened governance practices to address the Company’s persistent undervaluation.

Align Partners noted that, as shareholder proposals will be presented at this year’s AGM, Gabia should follow the Korea Exchange (KRX) Corporate Governance Key Indicators by publishing the AGM convocation notice at least four weeks prior to the meeting date. Align Partners emphasized that last year’s AGM notice was issued only 16 days before the meeting, limiting shareholders’ ability to adequately review the agenda and exercise informed voting rights.

Gabia is widely recognized as a leading Korean IT services and cloud infrastructure company with solid operating performance. Despite these strengths, Align Partners believes the Company continues to trade at a substantial valuation discount. Based on the closing price on February 11, 2026, Align Partners estimates that the stand-alone enterprise value of Gabia’s core business segments, excluding its listed subsidiaries, is approximately KRW 155.0 billion under a sum-of-the-parts (“SOTP”) methodology. This implies a stand-alone last-twelve-month EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 6.0x, significantly below the peer average of approximately 12.0x.

Align Partners views this discount as structural and driven in part by shareholder value dilution arising from Gabia’s multiple-listing structure. Align Partners stated that, despite prior requests for the Company to address this issue, Gabia’s response has been insufficient. Accordingly, Align Partners has decided to proceed with formal shareholder proposals for the upcoming AGM.

Align Partners submitted the following shareholder proposals for shareholder vote at the 2026 AGM:

Approval of a cash dividend of KRW 180 per share.

Election of directors to strengthen Board independence. Align Partners noted that three of the Company’s four directors are affiliated with the controlling shareholder, limiting independent oversight. Align Partners nominated the following candidates: Bryce Jun (Vice President, Align Partners; former Morgan Stanley Investment Banking professional and M&A specialist) as a non-executive director. Se-Young Choi (Executive Vice President / CFO of INVENI; former Samil PwC finance professional) as an independent director.

Approval of the CEO’s compensation limit, with the objective of linking executive pay more closely to long-term performance and shareholder value creation.

(Advisory proposal) Recommendation that the Company disclose director and executive compensation frameworks in a more detailed and transparent manner.

Align Partners stated that these proposals are intended to improve governance oversight, enhance transparency, and restore investor confidence in Gabia’s capital allocation discipline and long-term strategic direction.

For additional details, including the full shareholder proposal, please visit www.alignpartnerscap.com.

About

Align Partners Capital Management Inc. is an investment company focused on Korea. Led by CEO Changhwan Lee, Align Partners leverages expertise in private equity and investment banking to engage with portfolio companies to address governance inefficiencies and the “Korea discount.”

https://www.alignpartnerscap.com/en/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260212023245/en/

Contact

Align Partners

Sunwoo Joo

gabia_valueup@alignpartnerscap.com

+82-2-6956-8354

Company Logo