Alibaba eyes Hong Kong primary listing as US audit row continues

The Hang Seng index also fell 2.24 per cent in afternoon trade.

Alibaba is seeking a primary listing in Hong Kong as the e-commerce giant attempts to lure in more mainland Chinese investors.

In a statement today, Alibaba, which already has a primary listing in New York since 2014, said the board had approved an application to upgrade its Hong Kong stock to a primary listing.

The firm has had a secondary listing in Hong Kong since 2019, but a primary list will now mean Alibaba will be included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programme, which allows mainland investors to access the stock.

Electric vehicle car maker Xpeng also has a dual listing in Hong Kong and Stateside.

While the tech giant said it would maintain activity in the US, the move comes as dozens of Chinese firms face a mass exodus from Wall Street, with Washington and Beijing struggling to agree on allowing US regulators to review financial audits.

Chief executive Daniel Zhang said the move would bring “a wider and more diversified investor base to share in Alibaba’s growth and future, especially from China and other markets in Asia”.

The listing process is expected to complete by the end of 2022.

Shares in the Hong-Kong listed stock climbed over six per cent.