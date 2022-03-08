Ali and Ava film review – a wholesome modern British romance

British director Clio Barnard returns with her first film since 2017’s Dark River, and it’s an uplifting story of a second chance at love.

As the title suggests, this is the story of Ali and Ava, two lost souls who seems to find each other in their bustling Bradford community. Ava (Claire Rushbrook) is a classroom assistant from an Irish background who dearly loves her role as a mother and grandmother, but has rarely given time to herself since the passing of her husband a year ago. Ali (Adeel Akhtar) is a fun-loving, personable British Asian landlord who seems to get on with everyone, but hides his separation from his wife (Ellora Torchia) from his wealthy family. The pair meet due to their affection for Sofia, the child of one of Ali’s tenants who Ava teaches. The pair hit it off, but secrets and family prejudices threaten to scupper their newly found happiness.

Barnard has a wonderful ability to create the most human kinds of drama, and this story is no different. Bringing to mind the work of Ken Loach and Mike Leigh, the story is composed of naturalistic scenes that are about nothing and everything. The pair very easily blend into each other’s life, feeling a lot more believe thanks to the stars’ chemistry. There are no huge declarations, just two people finding their way through middle age who grow to adore each other.

There’s also plenty of reasons for the audience to love them, too. Akhtar puts Ali’s heart firmly on his sleeve, greeting everyone with a cheerful “hiya”, and even when local kids throw stones at his car, he has them dancing within a matter of moments. He’s a lovely man with a lot of passion but perhaps too little direction, and finds his perfect balance in Ava’s restrained but fun-loving widow. Rushbrook has made a career of characters you feel like you know, and from Ava is relatable from the outset thanks to her warmth. The pair simply bring out the best in each other.

Both actors are helped by a strong supporting cast, in particular Shaun Thomas as Callum, Ava’s son who is struggling with the loss of a father figure who perhaps wasn’t the best influence. Rather than have him be a screaming antagonist, the reasons behind his insecurities are shown and make the film richer.

Clio Barnard’s modest and truthful drama sidesteps the notion that British indies have to be either grim tales of struggle or glossy underdog stories. Ali and Ava feels like real life, and it’s a romance you’ll be very happy to have witnessed.