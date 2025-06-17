Aldgate Connect BID Presents: Stories of Aldgate Exhibition – A Celebration of Heritage, Community, and Vibrant Stories

Aldgate London

Aldgate Connect BID is proud to announce the launch of the Stories of Aldgate Exhibition, a showcase celebrating the rich history, diverse community, and vibrant culture of Aldgate.

Running from June to August across Aldgate’s Vine Street, EC3, this free public exhibition invites visitors to explore the people, places, and history that have shaped Aldgate into the iconic corner of London that it is today.

The Stories of Aldgate Exhibition brings to life the voices of local residents, workers, students, businesses, and historic figures through a curated collection of photographs, personal stories, artworks, and interactive displays. It highlights Aldgate’s evolution from a historic gateway in the City of London to a thriving modern neighbourhood, known for its multicultural spirit and creative energy.

The exhibition will run from 1st June to 31st August 2025 and is free and open to all. Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition at their own pace and scan the QR codes under each storyteller to hear their stories. Guided walking tours, in partnership with the Migration Museum, will also be available throughout the summer. Find out more at aldgateconnect.london/stories.

This project has been made possible through the support of the City of London Corporation’s Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Fund. Insightful contributions were also provided by Heard Storytelling, the Migration Museum, London Metropolitan University, Blue Orchid Hospitality, and Urbanest.

Zoe Barwick, BID Director at Aldgate Connect BID, said:

“‘Stories of Aldgate’ is more than an exhibition – it’s a tribute to the resilience, diversity, and creativity that makes up our wonderful community here in Aldgate. We are excited to share these stories with visitors, residents, workers and businesses, and encourage all to visit this fantastic space.

“It is fantastic to be the first City BID to be awarded CILNF funding, and we are grateful for City of London Corporation’s support for this project.

“This exhibition supports the Aldgate Connect Public Realm Vision & Strategy, our ambitious blueprint for placemaking in the area, by enlivening the space and encouraging the vital links between Tower and Aldgate. This marks the first step towards creating a meaningful, positive impact on the area of Vine Street.”

Chairman of the City of London Corporation Planning and Transportation Committee, Tom Sleigh, said:

“Great cities are shaped by the stories they tell – and the Aldgate Connect BID has brought those stories vividly to life. This exhibition is more than just a celebration of local voices; it’s a brilliant example of how investment in culture and the public realm can create places people want to belong to.

“As a supporter of bold, community-led placemaking, we’re proud to have backed this project through our Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Fund. It shows how cultural vitality and public realm improvements go hand-in-hand in creating a City that is open, inclusive and full of life.

“We want more communities to share their vision for their neighbourhood. The Fund is open to new ideas and I’d encourage local organisations to get in touch.”

For more details, visit aldgateconnect.london/stories.

Press Enquires

Izabella Kasinska

Head of Marketing & Events, Aldgate Connect BID

izabella@aldgateconnect.london

07498 991048

About Aldgate Connect BID

Supporting Aldgate’s businesses, locals, workers, and everyone in between, Aldgate Connect is a Business Improvement District (BID) established in 2020. The BID delivers projects and programmes to make the area a more appealing, safer, connected and welcoming place for all.

aldgateconnect.london

@AldgateConnect

About City of London Corporation Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Fund

This project is supported by the City of London Corporation Community Infrastructure Levy Neighbourhood Fund. The City of London Corporation is the governing body of the Square Mile dedicated to a vibrant and thriving City, supporting adverse and sustainable London within a globally-successful UK.

cityoflondon.gov.uk

Project Partners and Contributors

Additional Images Below (credit Aldgate Connect BID)