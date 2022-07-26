Alcohol Free to be the perfect Baaeed chaser in Sussex

Rob Hornby celebrates after winning the July Cup at Newmarket on Alcohol Free

UNBEATEN superstar BAAEED should stretch his winning streak to nine victories in the Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35pm), although sadly he is a best-priced 2/11 with the bookmakers to do so.

This Group One contest is the highlight of Goodwood’s summer festival and has been won by some of the truly great horses, including Frankel, down the years.

Baaeed has rapidly developed into one of the world’s best.

He ended last season by landing the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes over this trip at Ascot in October and has added another two top-level prizes to his haul this term.

He had both Chindit and Alcohol Free behind him when easily winning the Lockinge Stakes at Newbury and was equally impressive when landing the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot, with the likes of Order Of Australia and Chindit trailing in his wake.

There is nothing to touch him on form and he has already shown he handles this tricky track as he won the Thoroughbred Stakes by more than six lengths at this meeting 12 months ago.

ALCOHOL FREE won this race last year when the ground was much softer but she showed she handles faster conditions when winning the July Cup at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago.

To have enough pace to be able to drop to six furlongs against top-class sprinters was most impressive and she is fine with this distance.

If she settles well enough in the early stages, she could give Baaeed something to think about and gets the vote at 5/2 with Star Sports in the without the favourite market.

The Markel Molecomb Stakes (3.00pm) over Goodwood’s straight five furlongs is a race that tends to reward those at the head of the market with two of the past three favourites winning.

Likely to go off market leader is ROCKET RODNEY for trainer George Scott, and it’s not difficult to see why the Listed Dragon Stakes winner will be popular.

The son of Dandy Man is bred to excel over this distance with his dam being by Royal Applause, who had an unblemished two-year-old campaign and has produced many a top-class sprinter.

Last seen when winning the aforementioned Dragon Stakes, the gelding was previously beaten by Little Big Bear in the Listed Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot which looks a smart piece of form as that winner has since followed up in the Anglesey Stakes

With proven form under his belt at Goodwood, he should take some pegging back here and is the selection at around the even-money mark.

Those interested in playing the exotics on offer through the World Pool may like to add a couple for a Quinella with Tote.co.uk (first two in any order).

WALBANK lost out to The Riddler in the Norfolk Stakes, a race full of controversy as the winner veered sharply across the track into the path of the selection.

The David Loughnane-trained colt should be in the mix here and is the most likely to chase the favourite home.

However, standing in his way could be STUDIO CITY for trainer and owner Michael O’Callaghan.

He arrives here on the back of shedding his maiden tag at Navan over this trip earlier this month, and the third that day has since boosted the form by finishing a much closer third in a hotter looking contest at Down Royal.

POINTERS

Rocket Rodney 3.00pm Goodwood

Rocket Rodney, Walbank, Studio City (World Pool Quinella) 3.00pm Goodwood

Alcohol Free (without Baaeed) 3.35pm Goodwood