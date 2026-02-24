Airspan Networks Launches AirUnity Small Cells, Delivering Software-Defined LTE and 5G Flexibility for Carrier and Enterprise Deployments

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC (“Airspan”), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, today announced the launch of AirUnity Small Cells, a next-generation small cell portfolio designed to help mobile network operators (MNOs) and enterprises expand 4G and 5G coverage and capacity through targeted deployments that support scalable network densification across diverse indoor and outdoor environments.

AirUnity is the industry’s first small cell portfolio with an integrated baseband supporting 4G LTE and 5G NR – including Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes – across multiple frequency bands in both Time Division Duplex (TDD) and Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) spectrum. Supporting both Split 2 and All-in-One (AIO) architectures, AirUnity enables flexible deployment models that help operators address coverage and capacity for specific needs while optimizing network performance and costs.

Key benefits of AirUnity Small Cells include:

Unified platform for a wide range of use cases – from residential coverage to rural coverage, using both Split 2 and AIO architectures

– from residential coverage to rural coverage, using both Split 2 and AIO architectures Simultaneous LTE and NR operation – enabling operators to extend the reach of both widely used radio access technologies (RATs), with a single product family

– enabling operators to extend the reach of both widely used radio access technologies (RATs), with a single product family Software upgradable from LTE to NR – enabling operators to seamlessly support their spectrum migration plans

– enabling operators to seamlessly support their spectrum migration plans Integrated baseband processing – enables indoor small cell deployment on Enterprise LANs, and outdoor small cells on any available backhaul, including Satellite

– enables indoor small cell deployment on Enterprise LANs, and outdoor small cells on any available backhaul, including Satellite Field-proven software and systems expertise – Airspan has delivered more than 1 million small cells to Tier-1 mobile operators and enterprises

“Small cells are essential to how operators and enterprises extend coverage, deliver capacity, and ensure network proximity for higher performance, both indoors and outdoors,” said Amit Jain, SVP & GM of In-Building Networks at Airspan. “With AirUnity, we’ve combined integrated baseband processing with flexible deployment options to help our customers scale networks efficiently, manage costs, and deliver high-performance 4G LTE and 5G NR services across a wide range of environments.”

AirUnity Small Cells address a comprehensive range of user requirements, including:

Enterprise coverage and capacity, across large buildings, campuses

across large buildings, campuses Residential coverage, with plug-and-play deployments for homes and small offices

with plug-and-play deployments for homes and small offices Outdoor network capacity, enabling targeted expansion in dense environments

enabling targeted expansion in dense environments Rural coverage, extending reliable connectivity to unserved and underserved areas

The AirUnity portfolio uses EdgeQ’s award-winning baseband processor. EdgeQ is a Silicon Valley based semiconductor company that has developed the world’s first software-defined 4G+5G “Base Station-on-a-Chip,” enabling converged multi-mode and multi-band support on a single chip. EdgeQ’s physical layer software can scale from low transmit power to high transmit power across a broad spectrum of RF transceivers, enabling Airspan to use it across its entire portfolio of AirUnity small cells.

Airspan will also be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 2–5, showcasing its latest Small Cells, Digital DAS, 5G, ATG, and ORAN products and solutions.

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan’s portfolio spans three core solution areas – in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground – and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment.

