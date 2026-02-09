Airspan Networks Enters 2026 with Strong Growth and Profitability

Airspan Networks Holdings LLC (“Airspan”), a leading global provider of wireless network solutions, today announced its business results for Q4 and full year 2025. Airspan is entering 2026 with strong momentum, driven by an expanding customer base, new product launches, and a new corporate headquarters based in Plano, Texas.

Airspan delivered strong financial results in 2025, with significant growth in revenue, profitability and backlog:

Q4 revenue of $45 million and full year revenue of over $115 million, representing greater than 20% growth year over year

Full year operating profitability with earnings accelerating each quarter

Entered 2026 with a strong backlog of $70 million and clear visibility for growth in 2026

Based on the backlog and current revenue run-rate, the company expects revenue growth of 25% to 30% in 2026

“We saw good momentum across all three businesses – In-Building, Open RAN, and Air-to-Ground – and delivered strong revenue growth and meaningful profitability,” said Glenn Laxdal, CEO of Airspan. “We have a firm financial foundation, and we are looking at opportunities to drive organic growth and explore strategic development efforts to consolidate Airspan’s position as the leading US based 5G vendor for critical infrastructure.”

Airspan has made significant progress targeting mobile network operators, private networks, and critical communications including public safety and defense technology. In 2025, Airspan completed two major acquisitions to add scale, capabilities, and market access and re-organized around three business areas:

In-Building Networks

Acquired and successfully integrated Corning’s Wireless business including its digital distributed antenna system (Digital DAS) portfolio, in-building radio access network (RAN) solutions, and relationships with several Tier 1 customers

Grew bookings by over 20% year over year on the acquired business across the in-building segment

Open RAN Networks

Acquired and successfully integrated Jabil’s radio portfolio, development team and IPR, significantly increasing US based Open RAN radio development capabilities

Secured a $42.7 Million NTIA Grant to accelerate 5G Open RAN technology development in the US

Won a strategic Open RAN radio deal with Rakuten Mobile for deployment starting in 2026

Air-to-Ground (ATG)

Enabled the successful commercial launch of the world’s first 5G air-to-ground network together with Gogo

Announced a partnership with Space Compass in Japan to deploy a 5G air-to-ground system for high-altitude platforms (HAPs) to be used for maritime surveillance

For more information about Airspan’s wireless solutions, visit us at https://airspan.com/. Airspan will also be at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, March 2–5, showcasing its latest Digital DAS, 5G, Open RAN, and ATG products and solutions.

About Airspan

Headquartered in Plano, Texas, Airspan Networks Holdings LLC is an innovative US-based provider of wireless network solutions with a global presence, focused on delivering carrier-grade 5G and advanced wireless connectivity. Airspan’s portfolio spans three core solution areas – in-building, outdoor, and air-to-ground – and includes market-leading products for DAS, Open RAN, and small cells across both public and private network settings. Airspan supports mobile network operators, neutral-host providers, enterprises, public-sector organizations, and other service providers in building reliable, scalable wireless networks that enhance coverage and capacity while enabling fast, efficient deployment.

Visit our website at https://airspan.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260209813160/en/

Contact

Media & Analyst Contact:

Kyle Allen

kallen@airspan.com

Company Logo