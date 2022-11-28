Aircraft orders take off globally in positive sign to aviation recovery

The number of aircraft ordered has risen globally in what is considered a positive sign to the aviation industry’s post-Covid recovery. (Photo/John McArthur via Unsplash)

The number of aircraft ordered has risen globally in what can be seen as a positive sign to the aviation industry’s post-Covid recovery.

Data published today by aerospace trade body ADS shows that October orders jumped to 299 aircraft – the biggest since 2019.

While orders for the last 10 months were the largest since 2014.

“Stronger order and delivery books coupled with a rising backlog seen throughout 2022 continue to be a welcome indication that long-term recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is progressing,” said ADS’s chief executive Kevin Craven.

“There is still a long way to go to achieve a full recovery, and it is important that we see continued support for manufacturers to invest in R&D to build a strong foundation for the future.”

Deliveries also increased by 51 per cent on last year’s levels, with 75 single-aisle and 20 wide-body planes shipped last month.

Nevertheless, plane manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing continue to face disruption and delays due to ongoing supply chain issues.

Boeing’s October deliveries fell to 35, down from September’s 51, while Airbus is reportedly pushing back 2023 deliveries.

Industry sources told Reuters the company was battling supply chain and labour issues.

In a trading update published late last month, the EU plane maker said the supply chain remained fragile.

“The supply chain remains fragile resulting from the cumulative impact of Covid, the war in Ukraine, energy supply issues and constrained labour markets,” said chief executive Guillaume Faury.

Airbus, nevertheless, maintained its delivery forecast of 700 planes by the end of 2022.

A company spokesperson said Airbus wouldn’t comment on “intermediate number speculations.”