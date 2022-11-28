Historical moment: Rolls-Royce and Easyjet announce world’s first hydrogen engine run

Rolls-Royce and Easyjet have announced the first successful run of a hydrogen-powered engine. (Photo/Easyjet)

Rolls-Royce and Easyjet have made aviation history as they announced today the first successful run of a hydrogen-powered plane engine.

The test was conducted using a hydrogen demonstrator powered by wind and tidal energy generated in the Orkney Islands.

Rolls-Royce’s chief technology officer Grazia Vittadini said it was a “landmark achievement.”

“We are pushing the boundaries to discover the zero carbon possibilities of hydrogen, which could help reshape the future of flight,” Vittadini commented.

The engine powerhouse first announced the partnership with Easyjet in July.

Both companies have committed to demonstrate the feasibility of hydrogen as a way to decarbonise aviation in time for its 2050 net-zero deadline.

“We are committed to continuing to support this ground-breaking research because hydrogen offers great possibilities for a range of aircraft, including easyJet-sized aircraft,” added Easyjet’s boss Johan Lundgren.

“That will be a huge step forward in meeting the challenge of net zero by 2050.”

Easyjet announced in late September it was ending its carbon offsetting scheme at the end of this year in favour of a multi-million-pound investment into new aircraft.

The carrier also said it was focusing on “operational efficiencies” as well as sustainable aviation fuels to reduce emissions per passenger kilometre by 78 per cent.