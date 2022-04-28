Easyjet partners with aerospace supplier on £54m hydrogen project

Easyjet will collaborate on a £54m project to develop hydrogen fuels for aviation. (Photo/Easyjet)

Easyjet announced today it has partnered with aerospace supplier GNK Aerospace to develop hydrogen fuels for aviation.

The airline will support the development GNK Aerospace’s projects on hydrogen combustion and hydrogen fuel cell technology as part of its pledge to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Easyjet said it will focus on the operational requirements and economic side of the £54m project, which has been jointly funded by the UK’s Aerospace Technology Institute and GNK.

“We know that technology is a key driver to achieve our decarbonisation targets, with hydrogen propulsion a frontrunner for short-haul airlines like easyJet,” said the airline’s director of flight operations David Morgan.

“Cross-industry partnerships are key to developing these promising new technologies and we look forward to collaborating with GKN Aerospace to support bringing this technology to maturity as early as possible.”

The announcement comes on the same day the low-cost carrier said it was adding seven more routes from UK airports ahead of the summer season.

The routes include services to popular holiday destinations such as Portugal, Greece and Spain.