Going green: Easyjet to develop net-zero aircraft system

Easyjet is working alongside Cranfield to develop a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft.

Low cost-carrier Easyjet has partnered with aerospace firm Cranfield Aerospace Solutions to develop a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system for commercial aircraft.

The technology is initially being tested on a nine-seater plane, due to fly by 2023.

Easyjet is expected to support Cranfield and provide the firm with expertise when it comes to deploying the technology on larger fleet.

“We know that technology is a key driver to achieve our decarbonisation targets with hydrogen propulsion a frontrunner for short-haul airlines like easyJet,” said Easyjet’s director of flight operations David Morgan.

“We are dedicated to working with industry leading partners to support the development of these promising new technologies and we look forward collaborating with Cranfield Aerospace Solutions to support bringing this technology to maturity as early as possible.”

As part of its net-zero strategy, in November the carrier joined the UN-backed Race to Zero Campaign, which aims to achieve net zero by 2050, while setting a 2035 interim target, City A.M. reported.

“Our ambition is to ultimately achieve net-zero emissions flying in the UK and across Europe and we are proactively working alongside industry leaders, such as Airbus and Wright Electric, to help support and champion zero-emission technologies for passenger planes of the future,” said the company’s boss Johan Lundgren at the time.